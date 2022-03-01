Advertisement

Green, gold and purple are the colors of Mardi Gras, but what do they mean?

By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Fat Tuesday marks the official kick off of Mardi Gras and the colors associated with the celebrations are typically, green, gold and purple and they each stand for something.

The history of the colors can get a little complicated, but according to mardigrasneworleans.com, a historian named Errol Flynn Laborde says the the colors of Mardi Gras can be traced to the first rex parade in 1872. He cites newspapers of the day that included a proclamation from the king of the carnival saying that balconies should be draped in purple, green and gold.

Purple represents justice, green is faith and gold, power.

