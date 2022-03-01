GM among automakers suspending business with Russia
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM is suspending business with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for GM said the reason for the suspension was for a number of factors, including supply chain issues and “other matters beyond the company’s control.”
Volvo made a similar decision Monday.
GM’s presence in Russia is small. They typically sell about 3,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles per year in the country.
