GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM is suspending business with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for GM said the reason for the suspension was for a number of factors, including supply chain issues and “other matters beyond the company’s control.”

Volvo made a similar decision Monday.

GM’s presence in Russia is small. They typically sell about 3,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles per year in the country.

