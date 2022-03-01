Advertisement

GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

GM
GM(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM is suspending business with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for GM said the reason for the suspension was for a number of factors, including supply chain issues and “other matters beyond the company’s control.”

Volvo made a similar decision Monday.

GM’s presence in Russia is small. They typically sell about 3,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles per year in the country.

