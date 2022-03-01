Fun items for your cat at Joey’s Pet Outfitters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for some fun things to buy for your cat, be sure to check out the great selection of items for your favorite feline that are available at Joey’s Pet Outfitters in Williamston.

We recently got the chance to talk to Mark Marquardt, the owner of Joey’s Pet Outfitters, who told us more about their snuffle mats, cardboard scratchers, window loungers and more. Check out the videos to learn more!

