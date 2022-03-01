Advertisement

Construction starts on section of Pennsylvania Ave

Drivers should expect delays.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers who are heading down Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing may want to start taking an alternate route as construction begins on Tuesday.

Pothole season: Pothole season begins, brings costly damages to Michigan

The project will cause one lane between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court to be closed.

This means traffic will be reduced to one lane, in both directions, for two to three days. Drivers should expect delays.

News 10 will keep you updated on when the project is complete.

