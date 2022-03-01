Advertisement

Clinton County modernizing public transit with launch of new app

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County has launched a new mobile app designed to make it easier for residents to schedule curb-to-curb transportation.

The “Clinton Transit” app is available for free in the App Store or on Google Play. It allows registered users to manage their ride schedules at any time using a mobile device like a smart phone.

Related: GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

“We are excited that our riders can now enjoy the convenience that our mobile app provides,” said MaLissa Schutt, Executive Director. “Riders have the option of managing their rides using the app while Clinton Transit’s skilled dispatchers stand ready to assist riders with their scheduling needs as well.”

Residents are required to register in advance by filling out a form on Clinton Transit’s website, MyBlueBus.com. Residents can also register by calling the dispatch office at 989-224-8127, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It could take up to one business day for new accounts to be reviewed and processed. Riders under the age of 18 will also need to have a parent or guardian submit an Unaccompanied Youth Rider Registration form at least two weeks prior to their first ride.

To encourage riders to use the new service, Clinton County is offering free rides to new users for a limited time.

“We’re continually evaluating how we can improve access to transportation within our community,” said Schutt. “We know that mobility paves the way for a more vibrant and thriving community.”

Next: Ukraine invasion hits close to home for East Lansing man

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
Police identify Ionia man who died in alleged self-defense stabbing
A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing

Latest News

Construction on Pennsylvania Ave starts Tuesday.
Construction starts on section of Pennsylvania Ave
Construction starts on section of Pennsylvania Ave
Construction starts on section of Pennsylvania Ave
From left: Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar. The three are charged in the plot to...
Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Rockford holds a vigil for the community to pray for...
Michigan Senate adopts resolution condemning Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Lansing Police: multiple cars stolen from GM lot