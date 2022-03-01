Clinton County modernizing public transit with launch of new app

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County has launched a new mobile app designed to make it easier for residents to schedule curb-to-curb transportation.

The “Clinton Transit” app is available for free in the App Store or on Google Play. It allows registered users to manage their ride schedules at any time using a mobile device like a smart phone.

Related: GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

“We are excited that our riders can now enjoy the convenience that our mobile app provides,” said MaLissa Schutt, Executive Director. “Riders have the option of managing their rides using the app while Clinton Transit’s skilled dispatchers stand ready to assist riders with their scheduling needs as well.”

Residents are required to register in advance by filling out a form on Clinton Transit’s website, MyBlueBus.com. Residents can also register by calling the dispatch office at 989-224-8127, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It could take up to one business day for new accounts to be reviewed and processed. Riders under the age of 18 will also need to have a parent or guardian submit an Unaccompanied Youth Rider Registration form at least two weeks prior to their first ride.

To encourage riders to use the new service, Clinton County is offering free rides to new users for a limited time.

“We’re continually evaluating how we can improve access to transportation within our community,” said Schutt. “We know that mobility paves the way for a more vibrant and thriving community.”

Next: Ukraine invasion hits close to home for East Lansing man

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.