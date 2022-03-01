Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy Fat Tuesday! If you’re looking for some delicious paczki to enjoy on this special day, be sure to head to your nearby Quality Dairy. They have several flavors to choose from including strawberry, raspberry, lemon, chocolate Crème and more.

Plus, be sure to try one of their new flavors including key lime and death by chocolate, while supplies last at Quality Dairy!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

