Advertisement

Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Quality Dairy

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy Fat Tuesday! If you’re looking for some delicious paczki to enjoy on this special day, be sure to head to your nearby Quality Dairy. They have several flavors to choose from including strawberry, raspberry, lemon, chocolate Crème and more.

Plus, be sure to try one of their new flavors including key lime and death by chocolate, while supplies last at Quality Dairy!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Police identify Ionia man who died in alleged self-defense stabbing
A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing

Latest News

fdfgfdfgd
Studio 10 Tidbit
Joey's
Fun items for your cat at Joey’s Pet Outfitters
HomeSeekers
The HomeSeekers Real Estate Group is Growing
mardi gras band
Listen to the music of Mardi Gras at Moriarty’s Pub