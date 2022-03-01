Blackhawks Promote Davidson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Kyle Davidson as general manager, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.