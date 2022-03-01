Big Ten Women’s Hoop Honors Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Kim Barnes Arico has been named the Big Ten women’s basketball coach of the year in both the coaches and the media polls. She also won in 2017. The conference announced its women’s post season awards Tuesday. On the Big Ten first team in both polls was Michigan State’s Nia Clouden. She was so honored for the fourth consecutive year. The women’s Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

