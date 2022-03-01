Baffert Sues Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert has sued Churchill Downs and track leadership in federal court, seeking to overturn his two-year suspension on grounds it violated his due process rights. The historic track suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby.

