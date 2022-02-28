Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces reelection campaign

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced her reelection campaign.

She made the announcement Monday via a post on social media. She’ll face a field of Republican opponents that includes former Detroit Chief of Police, James Craig.

Background: James Craig announces Republican campaign for governor

“I’m Gretchen Whitmer -- a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor,” she wrote. “I’m running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me. There’s so much at stake in this race, but I’m ready to fight back.”

There was already every indication that Whitmer was planning to run again. Aside from the rumors of Whitmer being considered for Vice President in the 2020 race, she had never suggested that she might not run for reelection.

Background: Presidential candidate Joe Biden still considering Gov. Whitmer as vice president

