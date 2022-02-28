Gov. Whitmer announces reelection campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced her reelection campaign.

She made the announcement Monday via a post on social media. She’ll face a field of Republican opponents that includes former Detroit Chief of Police, James Craig.

“I’m Gretchen Whitmer -- a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor,” she wrote. “I’m running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me. There’s so much at stake in this race, but I’m ready to fight back.”

There was already every indication that Whitmer was planning to run again. Aside from the rumors of Whitmer being considered for Vice President in the 2020 race, she had never suggested that she might not run for reelection.

