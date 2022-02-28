Watching Your Wallet: Check on your tax withholdings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many, once tax season is over, the paperwork gets tucked away for the rest of the year, but is there a benefit to having those documents handy?

Related: Is a tax refund check the best use of your money?

As you prepare to file your taxes, it’s also good to think about how you can plan ahead for the next tax season. Instead of just thinking about taxes in January, February and March, Michael Joyce -- with the financial firm Agili -- said using your tax return throughout the year is really a treasure trove of information. He said look at your tax return a couple times throughout the next year to help you make financial decisions.

“You want to make sure that you have enough paid in via withholding or estimated tax payments, or maybe you have too much paid in, then you can lighten up on that a little bit,” Joyce said.

In the end, Joyce stressed that you may like getting a refund, but in reality, it’s likely better to just get the correct amount of money you should be receiving in your paycheck so you can invest it for bigger returns, or, if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, you can have that money now.

The refund at the end of the year is similar to forced savings for some people, but Joyce said if you get in the habit of saving money yourself -- even if it’s just $25 a month -- you’ll put yourself in a better position.

More: Watching You Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.