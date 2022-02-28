Advertisement

Police: Northbound I-69 near Cochran Rd. back open after semi rolls over

A semi truck rolled over on I-69 near Cochran Rd. in Charlotte
A semi truck rolled over on I-69 near Cochran Rd. in Charlotte(Charlotte Fire Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound I-69 near Cochran Road in Charlotte is back open after crews cleaned up a semi truck that rolled over, according to Michigan State police.

Police say the truck was driving northbound on I-69 around 6 p.m. when it ran off the road and rolled on its side.

Investigators believe the 64-year-old driver may have fallen asleep or may have been distracted when the truck rolled over.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the truck was carrying combine parts and agricultural tires.

Authorities believe the freeway will be closed until about 9:30 p.m. while crews clean up the area.

