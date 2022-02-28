Advertisement

Russians Kicked Out of International Soccer

(Pexels)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
GENEVA (AP) - Russian teams have been suspended from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine. The high-level punishment involving sports and politics came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events.

