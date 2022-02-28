Police identify Ionia man who died in alleged self-defense stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man who died from stab wounds inflicted during an incident that occurred Sunday has been identified by police as Dennis James Conley.

Conley, 32, was a resident of Ionia.

The incident occurred Sunday evening. Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Phillip Court near Miller Street after a man called 911, reporting that he stabbed another man in self defense.

Authorities said that upon arrival they tried to save the man’s life, but were unsuccessful.

“The investigation thus far from interviewing witnesses on the scene and evidence collected has determined that there was an argument between the decedent Dennis Conley and an adult relative in the home over the cost of heating the residence, which escalated into threats and name calling, and resulted in the decedent Dennis Conley attacking his relative,” police said in a release. “That relative then armed himself with a kitchen knife and reported he was trying to stop the attack when he stabbed Dennis Conley in the chest, causing Conley’s death.”

Police say that drug use and underlying mental health conditions are factors in the investigation, which is still ongoing. They will try to determine the exact sequence of events, then present the facts of the case to the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office to review for possible criminal charges.

