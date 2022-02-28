One man dead after alleged self-defense stabbing in Ionia Township

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after he was allegedly stabbed in self defense at a home in Ionia Township Sunday night.

Near 7:30 p.m., Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Phillip Court near Miller Street after a man called 911, reporting that he stabbed another man in self defense.

Authorities say they tried to save the man’s life, but were unsuccessful.

It is not yet known what led up to the stabbing.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Police say the man who stabbed the other man has been “fully cooperative” with investigators.

The incident is still being investigated.

