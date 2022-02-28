Advertisement

No MSU in Latest Associated Press Poll

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
UNDATED (AP) - The top six teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week - a single day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week’s poll. That is, everywhere but at the top. Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

