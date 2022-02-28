No MSU in Latest Associated Press Poll

UNDATED (AP) - The top six teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week - a single day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week’s poll. That is, everywhere but at the top. Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.