Advertisement

New Number One Ranking in Tennis

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Daniil Medvedev officially has moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. He overtakes Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973. Medvedev is a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open. He rises from No. 2 this week. Djokovic slides down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Jackson County
Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
A house fire in Charlotte, Michigan. March 1, 2022.
Two injured in Charlotte house fire

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Tigers’ First Week Canceled
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.
Players Reject Final Ownership Offer in Baseball
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert Sues Churchill Downs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San...
Prescott Undergoes Surgery
Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to players during a timeout in the third period...
Blackhawks Promote Davidson