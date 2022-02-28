Michigan Retailers Association announces new grant program to encourage downtown shopping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to get creative in promoting downtown businesses.

Monday, the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) announced a new grant program for local communities and downtowns. In an effort to encourage downtown shopping, MRA will award $7,500 to communities across Michigan that show “out-of-the-box” ideas that promote downtown businesses.

“The pandemic amplified the importance of supporting local retailers, which has been our message all along,” said William J. Hallan, President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association. “We feel that by offering grants through our Buy Nearby Program we can localize the message of shopping local and help the communities and the retailers that support them.”

Michigan communities, local downtown business associations, chambers, and convention and visitor bureaus are encouraged to visit the GRANT PROGRAM WEBSITE to submit their proposals online. Applications will be accepted online only.

“This is a unique opportunity for communities across Michigan to share out-of-the-box ideas that encourage Michiganders to keep their money in Michigan,” said Hallan. “As we learned in our 2021 survey, if Michiganders redirected 10 percent of the estimated $23.7 billion dollars of spending that goes to out-of-state purchases, the state would gain $1.9 billion in increased economic activity, meaning more local jobs and healthier communities.”

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

