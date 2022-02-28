Michigan health officials sound alarm as more kids fall behind on vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State health leaders are sounding the alarm of another potential health crisis.

They are worried diseases like measles and whooping cough will make a comeback because more children in Michigan are behind on vaccines.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources said 69% of children have their standard vaccines for diseases like mumps and chickenpox. That’s the lowest Michigan’s vaccination rate has been for years.

“If we don’t have a good herd immunity level, like 95% of our kids vaccinated, then we’re going to be in big trouble,” said Terri Adams, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services immunization division.

The state is pushing parents to make sure their children are up to date on their shots. It said 74% of children were getting their shots before COVID hit, but that number dropped to 69% by the end of 2021.

Adams said it’s better for kids to get vaccinated later rather than never.

“If we have measles in the pediatric population, especially in young ages before they can be vaccinated, it can be devastating,” said Adams.

Doctors in Lansing said they noticed fewer children coming in for their shots. Adams said children started falling behind during the stay-home orders and haven’t rebounded. She said some of that is scheduling, but also people who don’t want to get the covid vaccine are also not getting the others.

“I think there’s a fear of mandatory COVID vaccinations for schools. There are no plans to require COVID vaccination for school entry,” said Adams.

Helena Miller’s children didn’t get all their shots. She said there’s are other reasons for not wanting to get her kids vaccinated.

“I really feel like it’s a lack of trust. The CDC changed their mind every other week it seemed,” said Miller.

Miller said she’d like to see doctors explain their reasoning for pushing the vaccine, other than it’s what is recommended by the CDC.

“My kids aren’t dying, maybe I’m ok if they skip a few,” said Miller.

The state said the vaccines are safe if they are behind schedule. A child may need more shots at one time depending on how far behind they are.

