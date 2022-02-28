Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek 23-year-old wanted on felony warrant

Justin Toms
Justin Toms(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Justin Toms, a 23-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Toms also has additional outstanding warrants in Mid-Michigan.

Toms is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Justin Toms’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

