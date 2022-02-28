Meridian Township police seek 23-year-old wanted on felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Justin Toms, a 23-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Toms also has additional outstanding warrants in Mid-Michigan.

Toms is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Justin Toms’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

