Meeting another Face of Ingham County at EXIT Realty Advantage

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We were joined by some specials guests on Studio 10. First, we got the chance to chat with Gary Naeyaert, the owner of EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason, who gave us an update on the spring housing market.

Plus, we learned more from Mike Johnson, from Johnson Inspection Service, who gave us some tips like how to maintain your septic tank and how to conserve water.

We also learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we got the chance to meet another nominee, Wendi King, who has been an educator for thirty years and also recently started a business with her husband. You can read more about Wendi’s story and nominate someone you think would be a great Face of Ingham County by clicking here.

