March is Red Cross Month!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The need for Red Cross volunteers is constant and life’s emergencies don’t stop. You can help to make a difference by volunteering for the Red Cross. The American Red Cross volunteers make up 90% of the it’s workforce to help prevent and alleviate human suffering.

During the month of March, WILX along with Auto-Owners Insurance are proud to support the relentless work of the Red Cross and encourage you to help those in need too! You can make a difference by using your skills and talents by volunteering for a position that appeals to you. By clicking the below link, you can explore the various needs and volunteer opportunities and sign up to help. There are even virtual volunteer positions that you can do from home!

