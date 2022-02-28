Advertisement

March is Red Cross Month!

And you can help by becoming a volunteer
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The need for Red Cross volunteers is constant and life’s emergencies don’t stop. You can help to make a difference by volunteering for the Red Cross. The American Red Cross volunteers make up 90% of the it’s workforce to help prevent and alleviate human suffering.

During the month of March, WILX along with Auto-Owners Insurance are proud to support the relentless work of the Red Cross and encourage you to help those in need too! You can make a difference by using your skills and talents by volunteering for a position that appeals to you. By clicking the below link, you can explore the various needs and volunteer opportunities and sign up to help. There are even virtual volunteer positions that you can do from home!

https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

Click HERE to learn more about Auto Owners Insurance, who proudly supports the Red Cross!

