Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the driver who died in a car crash Sunday.

Monday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said that Steven Allen Clardy, a 58-year-old from Flint, has been identified as the driver who died in the crash. The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation, though police say they have been able to determine some of the events that led up to the crash.

“The vehicle was traveling west on East Grand River Ave. near Downer Ave. when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole,” LPD officials wrote in a release. “Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.”

