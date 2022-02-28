Advertisement

Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash

(WSMV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the driver who died in a car crash Sunday.

Background: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing

Monday, the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said that Steven Allen Clardy, a 58-year-old from Flint, has been identified as the driver who died in the crash. The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation, though police say they have been able to determine some of the events that led up to the crash.

“The vehicle was traveling west on East Grand River Ave. near Downer Ave. when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole,” LPD officials wrote in a release. “Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.”

News 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

