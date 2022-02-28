Lansing Police Department seeks missing 15-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are seeking Daniel Mehki Williams, a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing.

According to authorities, Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Long Boulevard in Lansing. Police said he stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Daniel Mehki Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

