Lansing Fire Department gives tips for clothes dryer safety

washer and dryer(PRNewswire)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doing laundry can be a chore but also is part of your weekly routine. But the Lansing Fire Department says that the taking care of your clothes dryer is important to

the safety of your home.

They have a few tips to prevent a clothes dryer fire:

- Clothes that have come in contact with flammable substances, like gasoline, paint thinner, or similar solvents should be laid outside to dry, then can be washed and dried as usual.

- The leading cause of home clothes dryer fires is failure to clean them.

- Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.

- Make sure you clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry. Remove lint that has collected around the drum.

- Rigid or flexible metal venting material should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.

- Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. Once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it for you.

- Keep dryers in good working order. Gas dryers should be inspected by a qualified professional to make sure that the gas line and connection are intact and free of leaks.

• Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.

