Jeter Leaving Miami Marlins

Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter signs a jersey during the team's trip to Blacksburg in 2008.
Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter signs a jersey during the team's trip to Blacksburg in 2008.(WDBJ)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) - Derek Jeter has announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria. Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

