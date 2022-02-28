Izzo talks win over Purdue, facing Michigan on Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke with the media on Monday, just days after the Spartans beat No. 4 Purdue in a nail-biter at the Breslin Center.

The victory was not only big for their NCAA tournament resume but was historical as Izzo ties Bob Knight for the most wins by a head coach at a Big Ten school.

Junior guard Tyson Walker hit a 3-pointer with just seconds left in the game to secure the 65-38 win for MSU. Purdue came to East Lansing ranked fourth in the Associated Press Top 25, where Michigan State is on the outside looking in.

“I’m really happy for our guys. It’s been hard on them,” Izzo said following Saturday’s win. “Nothing’s over yet. Hopefully, this is the beginning again. Don’t (let) anybody say that, you know, we get better at the end of February or March. You know, I worked all February, worked my tail off, just wasn’t very good, didn’t do a good enough job. So, this is one game.”

Michigan State now improves to a 19-9 overall record and 10-7 in the Big Ten Conference. Purdue drops to 24-5 overall and 13-5 in league play.

The Spartans now have just three games left in the regular season, with rival Michigan up next on Tuesday. Izzo’s squad is looking for a season sweep of the Wolverines.

“We got an incredible week ahead of us, with travel and late games and all things,” Izzo said. “What a brilliant opportunity, where you’re gonna play some of the best teams and see where you line up.”

Tuesday’s game in Ann Arbor is set for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

The Spartans then travel to Columbus to face Ohio State on Thursday and wrap up the season against Maryland at home on Sunday.

