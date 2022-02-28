Advertisement

Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe

Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue on foot.(Ingham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE: Joseph Edward Seefeld has been found safe. Original story is included below.

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help as they investigate a missing person complaint in Delhi Twp.

Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue on foot.

Seefeld was last seen wearing a black hat with an American flag, a black and gray coat over a gray Michigan sweatshirt, black athletic pants, and black shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 210 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104 or their local law enforcement.

