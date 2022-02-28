Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe

UPDATE: Joseph Edward Seefeld has been found safe. Original story is included below.

DELHI TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help as they investigate a missing person complaint in Delhi Twp.

Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue on foot.

Missing in Michigan: Missing elderly Owosso man found dead near his car

Seefeld was last seen wearing a black hat with an American flag, a black and gray coat over a gray Michigan sweatshirt, black athletic pants, and black shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, 210 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104 or their local law enforcement.

