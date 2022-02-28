Hank Williams Jr. to headline 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After three decades, ‘Bocephus’ is coming back to Jackson.

Monday it was announced that Hank Williams Jr. will headline the 2022 installment of the Jackson County Fair on August 9.

The son of country music icon Hank Williams, 72-year-old Hank Williams Jr. last performed in Jackson County in 1987. His accolated including having sold 70 million albums worldwide, six platinum, 20 gold, and 13 number one albums. He is a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Opener Granger Smith will bring his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. to the stage. Smith is known for his hits “Backroad Song” and “If The Boot Fits.”

Two days before the show, comedy stars Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy will perform on Sunday, August 7. Tickets for the comedy show will range from $38 to $70 and can be purchased online now.

At last year’s Jackson County Fair, one of the bands set to perform, Lynard Skynard, canceled after a band member tested positive for COVID-19.

More: Jackson officials concerned about high COVID transmission rates

Ticket prices for Williams will range from $40 to $75 and go on sale Friday, March 4. Tickets can be purchased online at JacksonCountyFair.net, in-person at the Jackson County Fair Box Office or by phone (800) 514-3849 / (517) 788-4405.

