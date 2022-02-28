‘Grandparents University’ returns to Michigan State after a two-year absence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grandparents University is returning to Michigan State after a two-year absence.

The three-day summer camp is a unique learning experience across generations. During the event, the university welcomes grandparents and future Spartans to campus to engage in academics while creating lasting family memories.

“Each year, 1,300 guests from throughout the United States and around the world choose from nearly 200 classes offered by more than 25 colleges and units at MSU,” organizers wrote on the event website. “Students participate in four classes and unique evening programming, with ample time allocated for exploring all that the MSU campus has to offer.”

Like so many other events, Grandparents University was postponed during the pandemic. Now that Omicron cases appear to be on the decline, organizers have announced it will return this summer.

Registration Dates

Tier 1: Initial Registration for 2022 - March 30

Tier 2: Class Selection for 2022 - April 6

2022 Pricing

Adults: $375 per adult

Children: $275 per child

