‘Grandparents University’ returns to Michigan State after a two-year absence

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grandparents University is returning to Michigan State after a two-year absence.

The three-day summer camp is a unique learning experience across generations. During the event, the university welcomes grandparents and future Spartans to campus to engage in academics while creating lasting family memories.

Nearby: East Lansing bakery prepares for Fat Tuesday

“Each year, 1,300 guests from throughout the United States and around the world choose from nearly 200 classes offered by more than 25 colleges and units at MSU,” organizers wrote on the event website. “Students participate in four classes and unique evening programming, with ample time allocated for exploring all that the MSU campus has to offer.”

Like so many other events, Grandparents University was postponed during the pandemic. Now that Omicron cases appear to be on the decline, organizers have announced it will return this summer.

Registration Dates

  • Tier 1: Initial Registration for 2022 - March 30
  • Tier 2: Class Selection for 2022 - April 6

2022 Pricing

  • Adults: $375 per adult
  • Children: $275 per child

MSU projects: New $600 million McLaren health care campus takes first patients

