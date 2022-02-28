Gov. Whitmer announces 19 bridges set to be repaired

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new pilot program from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) that will modernize and bundle bridge 19 repair projects, making them more cost-effective, saving taxpayer money.

“As construction season quickly approaches, we have an opportunity to make historic investments to fix a record number of roads and bridges across the state,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Since 2019, we’ve repaired, rebuilt, or rehabilitated 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges in every region of the state, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs.”

The project is the first of its kind in the state and includes 19 bridges that are owned by local agencies.

The bridges to be rebuilt this year, along with scheduled start dates and contracted length of the project, are:

Clinton County: Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)

Eaton County: Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days)

Hillsdale County: Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ingham County: Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days)

Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days)

Lapeer County: Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days)

Livingston County: Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days)

Luce County: Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days)

Jackson County: E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days)

Macomb County: 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days)

Muskegon County: Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days)

Ottawa County: Byron Road (March 1, 90 days)

St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days)

St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)

‘’The pilot (program) includes 19 local agency-owned bridges around the state with major bridge elements in serious or critical condition,’’ said MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth. ‘’The scope of work for these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. Under the pilot program, all bridges will be rebuilt this year, beginning in March. The contract requirements call for them to be finished in 60 or 90 days.’’

The program is scheduled to get underway in March.

“Michigan is fixing the roads with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed and creating tens of thousands of good-paying, skilled trades jobs along the way,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Let’s get it done.”

