Advertisement

Effective March 7: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Central Records will resume normal walk-in business

Get paid to watch true crime documentaries!
(tcw-wxix)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pandemic measures continue to roll back as the surge of Omicron fades. Monday, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be resuming normal walk-in business for central records effective Monday, March 7.

Background: Ingham County suspends taking fingerprints amidst coronavirus

Central records is the department responsible for maintaining and storing information for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. It includes things like accident reports, inmate information, incident reports and gun registration.

If you have need of one of these services you can click here to schedule an appointment or call 517-676-8224.

Related: MSU students approach spring break as omicron cases decline

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing
A semi truck rolled over on I-69 near Cochran Rd. in Charlotte
Police: Northbound I-69 near Cochran Rd. back open after semi rolls over
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Over seven countries have placed sanctions on Russia.
What are sanctions? One MSU professor explains

Latest News

Police identify Ionia man who died in alleged self-defense stabbing
Izzo talks win over Purdue, facing Michigan on Tuesday
Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
Michelle Rosa-Derdowski
Ingham County ISD has new leadership in Special Ed. department