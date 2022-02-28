Effective March 7: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Central Records will resume normal walk-in business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pandemic measures continue to roll back as the surge of Omicron fades. Monday, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be resuming normal walk-in business for central records effective Monday, March 7.

Background: Ingham County suspends taking fingerprints amidst coronavirus

Central records is the department responsible for maintaining and storing information for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. It includes things like accident reports, inmate information, incident reports and gun registration.

If you have need of one of these services you can click here to schedule an appointment or call 517-676-8224.

