East Lansing bakery prepares for Fat Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local bakery in East Lansing is getting ready for a big day. Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, also known as Pączki Day.

A pączek (plural is pączki) is a Polish donut traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday, a holiday that marks the beginning of Lent.

Ahead of the 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday, Americans in Michigan and across the country celebrate by enjoying the delicious, jelly or sweet-filled donuts.

In areas with notable Polish populations or history, such as Detroit, pączkis can draw lines wrapping around the block with pre-orders opening weeks ahead of the holiday.

News 10 visited Groovy Donuts in East Lansing to see how they are gearing up.

The store’s hours of both the East Lansing and Williamston locations for Fat Tuesday are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are no longer accepting pre-orders for pickup on Tuesday.

