Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,860 new cases, 26 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge’s slow down seems to be continuing. The state health department reported Monday 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths over the past two days.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 620 cases per day. That’s the lowest daily case count since July 27, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,056,751 cases and 31,817 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped from 7.62% to 5.54% Monday, the lowest since July 26, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 1,065 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since August.

As of Feb. 28, 2022, there are officially 5,595 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,535 10 184 Eaton County 21,904 18 361 Ingham County 52,560 73 686 Jackson County 33,952 46 502 Shiawassee County 14,172 10 204

