Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,860 new cases, 26 deaths over past 3 days

It’s the lowest daily case count since July 27.
(AP)
By Dane Kelly and Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge’s slow down seems to be continuing. The state health department reported Monday 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths over the past two days.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 620 cases per day. That’s the lowest daily case count since July 27, 2021.

State totals now sit at 2,056,751 cases and 31,817 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped from 7.62% to 5.54% Monday, the lowest since July 26, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 1,065 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since August.

As of Feb. 28, 2022, there are officially 5,595 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,53510184
Eaton County21,90418361
Ingham County52,56073686
Jackson County33,95246502
Shiawassee County14,17210204

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

