Celebrating a small business in our community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nyshell Lawrence went to a local bookstore and was disappointed with the availability of books written by and for Black women.

Due to the lack of representation she saw, Lawrence opened Socialight Society in the Lansing Mall.

It’s a local bookshop that celebrates Black women and Black literature.

This piece is brought to you by Capital Area Michigan Works.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.