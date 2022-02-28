Advertisement

Celebrating a small business in our community

By Holly Harper
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nyshell Lawrence went to a local bookstore and was disappointed with the availability of books written by and for Black women.

Due to the lack of representation she saw, Lawrence opened Socialight Society in the Lansing Mall.

It’s a local bookshop that celebrates Black women and Black literature.

This piece is brought to you by Capital Area Michigan Works.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Jackson County
Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
A house fire in Charlotte, Michigan. March 1, 2022.
Two injured in Charlotte house fire

Latest News

fdfgfdfgd
Studio 10 Tidbit
QD
Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Quality Dairy
Joey's
Fun items for your cat at Joey’s Pet Outfitters
HomeSeekers
The HomeSeekers Real Estate Group is Growing
mardi gras band
Listen to the music of Mardi Gras at Moriarty’s Pub