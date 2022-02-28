Advertisement

LIVE: Biden, Harris mark Black History Month with White House event

The White House is holding an event to conclude Black History Month. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, are holding a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They’re being joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing
A semi truck rolled over on I-69 near Cochran Rd. in Charlotte
Police: Northbound I-69 near Cochran Rd. back open after semi rolls over
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Over seven countries have placed sanctions on Russia.
What are sanctions? One MSU professor explains

Latest News

Effective March 7: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Central Records will resume normal walk-in business
The delivery truck broke in half coming out of the river Police say many of the packages inside...
Semi-truck carrying mail plunges into an icy river, snaps in half
Russia is facing consequences for its invasion of Ukraine on the soccer field.
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States