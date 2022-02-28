Advertisement

Bath Township seeking to improve internet quality with survey

By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township is seeking help from the community to improve the quality of internet service in the area. They have created a survey for residents in order to understand more about internet speeds, reliability and cost.

They say this information will help them to create a plan to improve the community’s infrastructure and access to internet.

Once the results are collected, they will move forward with applying for grants and working with internet providers to create a long-term plan. The lack of access to quality service is creating problems for more than just residents, it’s impacting the ability for businesses to operate as well.

Jason Almerigi is a Trustee in Bath Township.

“Throughout the township people are just not satisfied with their internet service provider. In terms of the availability of access, the speed, and the reliability,” Almerigi said. “If they have access to internet, that internet is very slow and unreliable, so having service of one megabite per second is not uncommon.”

Township officials say improvements to infrastructure will help residents and businesses operate more efficiently.

To fill out a survey you can use the links below.

