Baseball Talks Continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller are leading the players’ bargaining team for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. It’s is the eighth straight day of talks in Jupiter, Florida, at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. The lockout is in its 89th day. Sides are still far apart but pressure is increasing.

