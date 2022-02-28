Advertisement

Baseball Talks Continue

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held Jacksonville State University to one run on five hits Saturday in a series clinching, 5-1 victory.(WDAM 7)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller are leading the players’ bargaining team for the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. It’s is the eighth straight day of talks in Jupiter, Florida, at the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. The lockout is in its 89th day. Sides are still far apart but pressure is increasing.

