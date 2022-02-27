Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a report of a one-car crash on Grand River Ave around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
When officers arrived, they found the driver, a 58-year-old man, sustained injuries in the accident. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
If you have any information about the crash, call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.
