Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a report of a one-car crash on Grand River Ave around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, a 58-year-old man, sustained injuries in the accident. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.

