Advertisement

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $2.9 million of meth disguised as onions in California. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities seized $2.9 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered Feb. 20, during the inspection of a truck at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth. The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes, designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
How the Ukraine crisis could impact the auto industry

Latest News

Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing
Staudt On Sports 2/27 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 2/27 Part Four
Staudt On Sports 2/27 Part Three
Staudt On Sports 2/27 Part Three