What are sanctions? One MSU professor explains

We have heard a lot about them, but what are they exactly?
Over seven countries have placed sanctions on Russia.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Russia continuing to move in on Ukraine, many countries are imposing sanctions on Russia and President Putin. But, what exactly are sanctions?

One MSU professor said they are a lot simpler than you think.

“I have sometimes used sanctions against my children. So they would misbehave, they would wouldn’t do their homework and I would impose sanctions by taking of some privileges cell phone computer time,” said MSU Associate Professor Andrei Shevchenko. He’s a part of the Department of Economics.

“So this is a simple sense again any kind of penalties similar to what parents with parents try to do in a very soft way to their kids.”

Many countries impose sanctions as a way to avoid extreme conflict. Over seven countries have placed sanctions on Russia. Some of them are taking a slower approach though.

“For example, Germany and Italy right now, they’re trying to be relatively soft compared to other country imposing sanctions in Russia because they depend on Imports of oil and gas significant from Russia more than 50%,” said Shevchenko.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

