Advertisement

Pilot forced to land single-engine plane on frozen UP lake

(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) - A pilot escaped injury after his single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the ice of an Upper Peninsula lake on Thursday.

Engine failure forced Mark Meyer, 62, down Thursday afternoon onto the frozen surface of Indian Lake in Schoolcraft County, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

Meyer of Escanaba had taken off from an airport in Manistique and was practicing maneuvers over the lake when the plane lost power.

Emergency responders were notified about 3:24 p.m. Thursday that a plane circling the lake reportedly was having engine trouble. Meyer landed at 3:32 p.m. and was met three minutes later by Conservation Officer Rob Freeborn who was on a snowmobile, the DNR said.

The plane suffered damage to its landing gear and body. It came to a stop about a mile from shore and later was removed from the ice by an off-road vehicle.

Manistique is in the southwestern Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 16, 2022.
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side
A pony was found in Hillsdale County on Feb. 25, 2022.
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony
Police are looking for three people accused of throwing bricks at a surveillance camera in...
Owosso police seek 3 accused of trying to destroy surveillance camera
Mark Latunski
Man accused of murder, cannibalism, appears in Shiawassee court
How the Ukraine crisis could impact the auto industry

Latest News

Saturday Night First Alert Weather Webcast 2/26/22
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State snaps slump with 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue
Over seven countries have placed sanctions on Russia.
What are sanctions? One MSU professor explains
Wayne County reverts to in-person filings for family court
First Alert Weather Saturday Evening Webcast 2/26/22