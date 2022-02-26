Advertisement

Parma Western Panthers sweep Jackson Lumen Christi Titans

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Parma Western Panthers had a huge sweep on the road Friday against Jackson Lumen Chisti.

The girls started things out with a 66-14 trouncing to wrap up the season at 19-1.

The boys followed with a 66-44 win.

