Parma Western Panthers sweep Jackson Lumen Christi Titans

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Parma Western Panthers had a huge sweep on the road Friday against Jackson Lumen Chisti.

The girls started things out with a 66-14 trouncing to wrap up the season at 19-1.

The boys followed with a 66-44 win.

