Parma Western Panthers sweep Jackson Lumen Christi Titans
Both teams scored 66 points.
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Parma Western Panthers had a huge sweep on the road Friday against Jackson Lumen Chisti.
The girls started things out with a 66-14 trouncing to wrap up the season at 19-1.
The boys followed with a 66-44 win.
