Nordic Fire Festival brings archery, live music, games and more to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It may be cold outside, but that isn’t stopping the sixth annual Nordic Fire Festival from going on.

It’s a festival with a Viking flare to celebrate winter, fire, family and fun.

After a year off because of the pandemic, organizers are thrilled for the festival’s return.

“We’re gonna tear the roof off of this joint,” said Bryan Myrkle, Chairperson for the Nordic Fire Festival.

“It’s just a great event,” said Loki H. “Great atmosphere.”

Loki is one of the many Vikings who were at the start of a warm weekend. The festival, designed to welcome spring, has being going on since 2016.

Myrkle encourages everyone to come to Charlotte and see what the festival is about. Fire performers, musical performances, spear throwing and archery are just a few things on the docket for the weekend.

“We’re going to have fire performers, we’re going to have live music going on all the time, we have about 70 vendors here for people to check out,” Myrkle said.

The festival runs through Sunday at the Eaton County Fair Grounds.

Tickets are available on the Festival website. A list of events can be found here.

