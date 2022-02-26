Lansing Catholic girls defeat Ionia; earn share of CAAC White title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ionia girls tried to spoil the regular season finale for the Cougars who entered Friday night 17-2 -- one of those losses coming last night to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. The Cougars celebrated their lone senior Sydney Buda.

Ionia hung on in the second with a great play from Rajalyaj Esquivel to score one.

Sydney Buda got the pass all alone and scored.

Then it’s Buda again...One on two! and she scored the basket.

Buda had a great night as the Cougars took this one 64-39 and Lansing Catholic head coach Kacee Reid spoke with News Tens Natalie Kerwin on her lone senior.

”It’s so special. People talking about being unselfish, but Sydney’s one of the most unselfish players that’s ever played for me. I know she means so much to the team and the coaching staff,” Reid said. “She’s done so much for this team in four years, and we wanted her to go out on a high note. I think she did.”

