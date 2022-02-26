Holt Rams use 4th quarter comeback for big win
They were down 15 in the fourth
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Down 15th in the fourth, the Holt Rams went on a 30-5 run to beat Waverly 66-56.
Jakari Conway and Jayden Stone led the rams with 15 each.
With the win, the Rams get 3rd place in the CAAC-Blue.
