Holt Rams use 4th quarter comeback for big win

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Down 15th in the fourth, the Holt Rams went on a 30-5 run to beat Waverly 66-56.

Jakari Conway and Jayden Stone led the rams with 15 each.

With the win, the Rams get 3rd place in the CAAC-Blue.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

