Grand Ledge Comets win at Home on Coaches vs. Cancer night
The Comets move up to 4th in the CAAC-Blue
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets boasted a full student section that helped them beat Dewitt on Friday night.
The Comets also celebrated Coaches vs. Cancer night.
