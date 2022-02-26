Game of the Week: Ionia boys clinch third CAAC White title in four years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars have been up and down this season but with only three league losses with still a chance to win the CAAC White. Ionia needed a win to clinch the title outright -- so Friday night’s matchup was going to be a fight.

Cougars were up first. as Alex Watters took a jumper from the wing and drained it! That was the 1000th point of his career and he received a special plaque and banner for it.

The Bulldogs were moving around as Trevor Tooker took the shot from three and that was a winner.

The Cougars were down for the entire game still trying to fight. Dean Jacobs was looking for an open man as Brody Kirkpatrick made himself available and he got up and put it up and in for two.

Tooker for the Bulldogs was at it again with a physical drive as he got the layup. He was stellar for Ionia in Friday’s performance.

To finish it off Clay Currigan took a Bulldog three and it was a nail in the coffin like it had been all night for Ionia.

Bulldogs won 57-48, clinching the CAAC White title. News Ten Sports Natalie Kerwin spoke with Ionia Coach Scott Swinehart after the game, asking this:

“To clinch your third title in the last four seasons, what does that say about Ionia basketball?”

“I don’t know I guess that’s for you to decide. We always start out 0-0 every year and that’s the one thing I love about coaching is you never know where you’re gonna go. Each team is different,” Swinehart said. “You set your goals, you come to practice and work hard every day, and that’s what this team did. It means a lot to get a league championship.”

