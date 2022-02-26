Advertisement

Auto Club Group provides $250,000 in scholarships to 5 HBCUs

Operation Unite
Students at five historically Black colleges and universities will share $250,000 in scholarships from Dearborn, Michigan-based The Auto Club Group.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The AAA Social Justice Innovator Scholarship will be offered to students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, math and business at minority serving schools in the 14 states where The Auto Club Group (ACG) operates.

The program is part of its celebration of Black History Month and intended to help reduce barriers for underrepresented students in higher education.

“As Black History Month honors its leaders of the past and present, ACG is offering this scholarship to financially support the leaders and innovators of tomorrow,” said Keith Mobley, ACG assistant vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility. “In addition, we will offer scholarship recipients a free, one-year AAA Classic Membership and other opportunities with ACG. Our hope is to contribute to students’ education and help prepare them for long-term careers.”

The scholarship is part of The Auto Club Group’s $1 million social justice initiative, which extends year-round to create more just and equitable communities for African Americans and other people of color.

