16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl.

According to authorities, on Feb. 16, just before 9:30 p.m., Allayah Marie Walker-Travis was shot multiple times in a home on Wainwright Avenue, between Sussex Street and Glenbrook Drive. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A 20-year-old man who was originally a suspect was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

According to authorities, Lansing police obtained charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office against a 16-year-old boy in connection with Walker-Travis’ death. The teen was charged Friday with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm with unlawful intent. All three charges are felonies.

The suspect was not identified by police and is currently detained at a juvenile facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

